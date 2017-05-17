Coal Energy cuts coal production by 66% in April

Coal Energy S.A. (Luxembourg) with assets in Ukraine in April 2017 reduced coal production by 66.4% (by 15,300 tonnes) compared to the same period in 2016, to 7,700 tonnes, the company said on the website of the Warsaw Stock Exchange .

At the same time, in comparison with the previous month production increased by 3.8 times (by 5,700 tonnes), the report says.

As reported, Coal Energy includes ten coal mines, rock dumps processing facilities and objects for enrichment. The company sold coal to thermal power companies, coke chemical, cement plants and municipalities. It also exports goods to Bulgaria, Slovakia, Moldova and Turkey. The company's business was significantly affected by the hostilities in Donbas.