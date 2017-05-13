Economy

17:11 13.05.2017

Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine, Volia, Poroshenko's office not hit by WannaCry ransomware

Ukrainian mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine, cable TV and Internet access provider Volia and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's administration have reported they have not been hit by cyberattacks with the use of WannaCry ransomware, the press service of these companies and the presidential office said.

In particular Kyivstar told Interfax-Ukraine that there had been neither cyberattacks on the operator's servers nor reports from about 800,000 users of Internet services. The operator advises customers use anti-virus systems and be cautious.

Vodafone-Ukraine also said there had been no reports of cyberattacks. "We have been taking preventive measures," the operator's press service said.

Volia in turn confirmed there were no cases of ransomware usage.

Also, the presidential administration told the agency it had not been subject to cyberattacks.

"The administration of the President of Ukraine has not been affected. I have no information about other government agencies," Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Secretary of the National Council of Reforms Dmytro Shymkiv said.

Earlier, Russia's Kaspersky Lab said it had recorded about 45,000 attacks with the use of WannaCry in 74 countries around the world. The Russian Federation has been most affected by the ransomware.

To decrypt data, culprits demand a ransom of $600 in bitcoins, a cryptocurrency.

Interfax-Ukraine
