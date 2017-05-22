No companies, individuals report WannaCry ransomware attacks

The Ukrainian National Police's cyberpolice department has not received any complaints from Ukrainian companies or individuals about WannaCry (WannaCrypt) ransomware attacks.

"The department has been monitoring reports by law enforcement agencies of many countries and the international media on the spread of malicious software for unauthorized encryption of user files and extortion of money for Wanna Cryptor decipherment. At the same time, the department has not received any claims from representatives of the affected Ukrainian companies and individuals over the 'infection,'" the National Police said in response to Interfax-Ukraine's request.

The cyberpolice department said victims of such crimes usually do not inform law enforcement agencies of attacks.

"Most large companies are worried about their business reputation and are trying to eliminate the consequences of cybercrimes on their own," it said.

As reported, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine previously reported that the second wave of WannaCry cyberattacks was not recorded in Ukraine.

Ukrainian mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine, cable TV and Internet access provider Volia and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's administration have reported they have not been hit by cyberattacks with the use of WannaCry ransomware, the press service of these companies and the presidential office said.

Fixed telecoms giant Ukrtelecom said there had been attempts to attack, but its experts had successfully repelled them, and it had had no impact on the company's performance.

The National Bank of Ukraine said that cyberattacks were neutralized by its cybersecurity team.