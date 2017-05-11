Ukroboronprom, Turkey's MKEK to cooperate in creation of ammunition

The Ukroboronprom State Concern and Turkey's MKEK (Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu) operating in machine and chemical industry will establish cooperation under the ammunition development program, the press service of the concern reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the cooperation agreement between MKEK and Ukroboronprom's Artem state-owned joint-stock company and state-run foreign trade enterprise SpetsTechnoExport was signed at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair IDEF 2017 held in Istanbul on May 9 through May 12 with participation of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov.

"We are cooperating with MKEK and stepping up our cooperation. At the current stage we have found the common interest in making bullets for small arms and elements for bullets," the press service said, citing Ukroboronprom Deputy Head Volodymyr Korobov.

MKEK was founded in 1950. Its core business is ammunition for small arms, heavy weapons and artillery systems, aircraft bombs, land mines, explosives and missiles supplied to the Armed Forces of Turkey.

Since 2015, Ukraine is working on plans to create a new ammunition facility in cooperation with western partners to replace Luhansk Ammunition Factory and Donetsk Plant of Chemical Products lost due to hostilities. The plans were presented after a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission in June in Brussels.

According to the Ukroboronprom, after the talks with famous western ammunition manufacturers, over 10 options for organizing the new production facilities were submitted to the Ukrainian government. The terms of the implementation of the plans depend on financing, the concern said.