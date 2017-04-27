VTB Bank (Ukraine) posts 51.4% rise in loss in 2016

The loss of VTB Bank (Ukraine) in 2016 was UAH 6.892 billion, which is 51.4% more than in 2015 (UAH 4.552 billion).

According to a bank financial report promulgated in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, its net interest income in 2016 amounted to UAH 104.886 million, while in 2015 the bank received UAH 940.725 million of net interest loss.

Excluding expenses for the formation of reserves, the net interest loss of VTB Bank amounted to UAH 5.482 billion against UAH 1.186 billion of net interest income in 2015.

In addition, the bank received UAH 219.327 million of commission income, which is 4.9% less than a year earlier.

The bank's assets for the past year decreased by 21.7%, to UAH 20.068 billion, in particular loans and customers' debts by 25.2%, to UAH 12.684 billion.

Its charter capital grew by 35.2%, to UAH 34.216 billion, net worth by 3.35 times, to UAH 2.823 billion.