Metinvest pays $9 mln premiums for support of eurobond restructuring

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group on April 24 paid bonuses for supporting eurobond restructuring, the group said on the website of the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE).

The press service of Metinvest told Interfax-Ukraine the amount of payment was about $9 million.

As reported, Metinvest in late May 2016 and the creditors' committee agreed eurobond restructuring and PXF financing. The agreement provided for the conversion of all three issues of eurobonds into a single issue with maturity until December 31, 2021 and four syndicated credit lines for PXF financing into one credit line.

At the end of March 2017 the company made a new single issue of eurobonds worth $1.197 billion and formalized a new credit line for PXF financing for $1.109 billion.