Over $10 mln withdrawn from UPB through bank in Liechtenstein

More than $10 million was written off from the correspondent account of PJSC Ukrainian Professional Bank (UPB, Kyiv) at Bank Frick&Co (Liechtenstein) in favor of a non-resident company on the obligations of a legal entity related to the owner of the Ukrainian bank in July 2015, according to the website of the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund.

The fund said its authorized person, after obtaining information about the intention to write off the money, sent a message to Bank Frick&Co with the prohibition to carry out such an operation. Corresponding letters with the request to help prevent writing off the funds were also sent to the central bank of Liechtenstein, the National Bank of Ukraine, the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, and the Interior Ministry of Ukraine. However, despite this, on July 3, 2015 the funds were written off.

In addition, according to the fund, on the eve of introduction of temporary administration in the bank, the bank's loan portfolio with a total nominal value of UAH 2.42 billion secured by highly liquid assets was alienated.