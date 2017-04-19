Economy

15:34 19.04.2017

Construction of Sigma Park Yarychiv industrial park near Lviv to start in April - PM

Construction of one of the largest industrial parks in western Ukraine – Sigma Park Yarychiv – on a land parcel of around 25 ha in Lviv region will start in April 2017, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"In April the preparation for construction of one of the largest logistics parks in western Ukraine Sigma Park Yarychiv on 25 ha will start. Several large and dozens of small foreign companies will operation in Stary Yarychiv located 20 km far from Lviv in two years. They would create around 8,000 jobs," the prime minister said.

He said that the opening of the industrial park would add some UAH 40-50 million to the budget of the rural council every year.

"I am sure that the creation of these industrial parks would allow us to make a breakthrough. Thanks to the founders for the real step to economic growth! I hope that lawmakers would support relevant legislation on industrial and technological parks that would help to stimulate this development," he said.

