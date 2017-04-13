Economy

17:21 13.04.2017

Wizz Air launches flights between Lviv and Wroclaw

Hungarian low-cost airlines, Wizz Air, launched flights between Lviv's Danyla Halytsky airport and the Polish city of Wroclaw on April 13, 2017.

"Passengers planning their vacation or weekend in Poland will be able to visit Wroclaw thanks to a convenient schedule of flights with a frequency of their execution twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays at a ticket price starting from 409," the airline said in a press release.

The company reminds that it is launching eight new routes from Ukraine in 2017, taking into account the launch of a second flight from Lviv to Berlin and flights from Kyiv to Poznan and Lublin in Poland; Frankfurt-Hahn and Hanover in Germany. Moreover, the second Airbus-320 will join the Kyiv fleet, which will contribute to the creation of 36 new jobs, as well as the development of services and tourism.

Taking into account new flights, Wizz Air offers low-cost flights from Ukrainian airports to 21 destinations in eight countries.

Wizz Air services more than 500 routes from 28 bases, connecting 140 destinations in 42 countries. Its fleet consists of 80 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

