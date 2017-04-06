Economy

16:52 06.04.2017

Metinvest transfers Zaporizhstal shares from its two resident companies to Cypriot ones

Metinvest international vertically integrated mining and metallurgical group has transferred its shares in PJSC Zaporizhstal from two resident companies, Zaporizhstal-RS LLC and Gals-Invest LLC (both based in Zaporizhia) to Cypriot companies Brandfeld Finance Ltd. and Lasartico Holdings Ltd.

According to a report by Zaporizhstal in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, with reference to the data of PJSC National Depository of Ukraine received on April 5, changes took place in the register of the company shareholders who own more than 10% of its shares as of March 31, 2017.

According to the document, the share of Zaporizhstal-RS LLC decreased from 21.8277% to zero due to sale of shares.

In addition, the share of Gals-Invest LLC decreased from 17.0641% of the charter capital of PJSC Zaporizhstal to zero for the same reason.

Interfax-Ukraine
