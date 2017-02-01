Economy

15:20 01.02.2017

Introduction of reference pricing of medicines postponed for April 1

Reference pricing will be introduced in Ukraine from April 1, 2017, along with the introduction of the medicine reimbursement program.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"After analyzing the preparatory work to introduce regulation, holding consultations with manufacturers and market players, [it was determined] the proper execution of the regulation requires a longer transitive period," acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun said.

