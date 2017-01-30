Ukroboronprom creating database to optimize imported goods replacement program in defense industry

The Ukroboronprom State Concern has started creating a special information database, the co-called register of competence to continue optimizing cooperation during the implementation of the imported goods replacement program in the defense and industrial complex, Deputy Head of Ukroboronprom Artur Kheruvimov said at the forum devoted to cooperation between defense enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in Kyiv on Monday.

The register will be a link in defense cooperation, first of all, in the replacement of imported goods, he said.

Kheruvimov said that the creation of the register is also important, taking into account Ukraine's transfer to the second phase of cooperation with NATO in coding defense products.

According to the concern, today Ukroboronprom has attracted over 3,000 enterprises of various forms of ownership to defense cooperation, including the imported goods replacement programs. The most important spheres under these programs is aircraft and armored vehicle repair.

According to earlier published assessments of Ukroboronprom, the concern provided for organization of production to replace over 1,000 items for defense industry earlier bought in Russia. According to the concern, in 2014-2016 the Ukrainian defense and industrial sector replaced around 35% of spare parts earlier bought in Russia.