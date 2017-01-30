Economy

13:26 30.01.2017

Ukroboronprom boosts arms exports by 25% in 2016

Exports of arms and dual-and special-purpose products by state-run Ukroboronprom Concern in 2016 grew by 25% from 2015, to $756 million.

These figures were announced by Ukroboronprom Deputy Director Denys Hurak at a forum on cooperation between the defense industry and small and medium-sized businesses n Kyiv on Monday.

The concern's state-run enterprises concluded contracts on arms exports last year to the tune of $1.45 billion, he said.

Arms exports contracted in 2014-2016 are estimated at $3.8 billion, he said.

Ukroboronprom, which was created in 2010, in keeping with a presidential order, presently incorporates over 130 enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, including state-run arms export and import firm Ukrspecexport and its subsidiaries.

IMPORTANT

Finance watchdog: DNR, LNR officials' bank accounts in Ukraine blocked

Ukrtransgaz to strike deal with Naftogaz on supply of 1.6 bcm of gas

Danyliuk expects London court ruling on Russia's claim against Ukraine on $3 bln eurobond debt in Apr

NBU head surprised by absence of about 110 related companies in Zhevaho's declaration

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2016 comes to UAH 70.1 bln with UAH 83.7 bln ceiling

LATEST

Poroshenko hopes for successful implementation of FTA agreement with Canada

Corum Group to supply 100 support units to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia in 2017

Japan to spend about $290,000 on medicine, health education in Ukraine

NBU revises downwards surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment for 2017 to $1.1 bln

Government in Feb and early March to determine transitional model for gas market

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
автосалон chery
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING