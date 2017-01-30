Ukroboronprom boosts arms exports by 25% in 2016

Exports of arms and dual-and special-purpose products by state-run Ukroboronprom Concern in 2016 grew by 25% from 2015, to $756 million.

These figures were announced by Ukroboronprom Deputy Director Denys Hurak at a forum on cooperation between the defense industry and small and medium-sized businesses n Kyiv on Monday.

The concern's state-run enterprises concluded contracts on arms exports last year to the tune of $1.45 billion, he said.

Arms exports contracted in 2014-2016 are estimated at $3.8 billion, he said.

Ukroboronprom, which was created in 2010, in keeping with a presidential order, presently incorporates over 130 enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, including state-run arms export and import firm Ukrspecexport and its subsidiaries.