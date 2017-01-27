Metinvest posts 2.6% rise in revenues in Nov

The revenues of Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of Metinvest international vertically integrated steel and mining group, in November 2016 increased by 2.6% compared to the previous month, to $584 million (in October $569 million).

According to the company's preliminary unaudited consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, EBITDA in November amounted to $112 million, which is slightly below this figure in October ($127 million).

Comparable results for November 2015 are not given.

As detailed in the report, the adjusted EBITDA of the group's steel division in November 2016 was $48 million (including $16 million from participation in JV), while in October 2016 the figure totaled $73 million. The mining division's EBITDA in November was $79 million (including $18 million from participation in JV), whereas in October $64 million.

The costs of the managing company were "minus" $7 million (in October "minus" $6 million).

As a result, total EBITDA in November stood at $112 million (including $34 million from total participation in JV), whereas in October $127 million.