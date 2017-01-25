Economy

10:53 25.01.2017

Local budgets in Ukraine approved by 99.7%

Local budgets in Ukraine as of January 23, 2017 were approved by 99.7% of their total number, Ukraine's Finance Ministry has reported on its website.

"The approval of local budgets of all levels for 2017 is underway. As of January 23, 2017 10,072 local budgets or 99.7% of their total number (10,101) had been approved," the ministry said.

The ministry said that all local budgets of in Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi regions and Kyiv City's budget have been approved.

