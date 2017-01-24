Pakistan imposes antidumping duties on cold rolled coil, sheets from China, Ukraine

The National Tariff Commission of Pakistan after finishing the antidumping investigation into imports of cold rolled coil and sheets originated from China and Ukraine has introduced safeguard measures.

According to an official report of the commission, a copy of which has been sent to Interfax-Ukraine, the decision was imposed antidumping duties was made on January 19, 2017 for the period of five years.

Cold rolled products are classified under Pakistan Customs Tariff classification numbers: 7209.1690, 7209.1790, 7209.1890, 7209.1610, 7209.1710, 7209.1810, 7209.2690, 7209.2790, 7209.2890, 7209.2610, 7209.2710 and 7209.2810. The specification covers 0.15-2.5 mm coil and sheets with width above 600 mm in prime or secondary quality.

The duty for Zaporizhstal is set at 18.92%, Mariupol Illich Steel Works – 18.36% and the rest Ukrainian enterprises – 18.92%.

The duties for Chinese enterprises are from 13.17% to 19.04%.

The antidumping investigation was launched in June 2015 under a complaint of Aisha Steel Mills Limited Karachi acted on behalf of local producers.