Economy

15:42 19.01.2017

Poroshenko in Davos urges foreign companies to participate in privatization in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Davos has met with the heads of several major western companies, including ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and Cargill CEO David MacLennan.

"We feel real progress in Ukraine," Mittal said at a meeting with Poroshenko.

The president of Ukraine, in turn, expressed hope for the further development of investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal, in particular, a transition to new technology.

Cargill CEO David MacLennan at a meeting with Poroshenko welcomed the improvement of the investment climate due to the reforms being held in Ukraine and informed about the readiness of the company to the further development of activities in the country.

Poroshenko urged foreign companies to participate in privatization in Ukraine.

