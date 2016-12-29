UBR TV channel terminates broadcasting from Jan 1

The UBR TV channel stops broadcasting from January 1, 2017, editor of the TV channel Serhiy Shynkar has said.

"I've brought a piece of news for the upcoming New Year holidays – the UBR, a poor thing, has been closed," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Internet publication Ukrayinska Pravda informed that Shynkar said about the channel's termination from January 1:"There will be nothing, but the off-air TV screen image in the air from January1, 2017."

This information is confirmed by other members of the channel, the Telekritika reported.

The UBR channel (Ukrainian business resource) is included in the media holding 'Vesti Ukraine', which is associated with fugitive former Minister of Tax and Revenue Oleksandr Klymenko, who served under disgraced former President Viktor Yanukovych.