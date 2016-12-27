Economy

11:25 27.12.2016

UN, ICRC foresee $274 mln for projects in uncontrolled territory of Donbas, near contact line in 2017

The UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have foreseen $274 million for implementation of humanitarian projects in the uncontrolled territory of Donbas and near the contact line in 2017, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine, which will be implemented by the United Nations, foresees activities worth $214 million.

"The ICRC budget will be an additional $60 million – this is for uncontrolled and partially controlled territories," the minister said.

Chernysh noted only humanitarian assistance programs are implemented in uncontrolled territories and near the contact line: food, psychological support, medication, some essentials.

The minister said in addition to these two companies other international organizations implement projects in the ATO zone, in particular, the "Doctors without Borders," who a year ago were expelled from the uncontrolled territory of Donbas, but they still are operating near the contact line.

IMPORTANT

Cabinet starts executing state budget for 2017 signed by president - Groysman

Pension reform will include rise in pensions, reducing Pension Fund deficit - Groysman

Poroshenko signs law on 2017 state budget, number of budget laws

PrivatBank's liabilities to issue of bank eurobonds exchanged to bank shares

U.S. defense budget for 2017 includes $350 mln aid for Ukrainian security sector

LATEST

AMC fines PrivatBank UAH

Deposit Guarantee Fund extends liquidation of Terra Bank for one year

AMC allows Swiss Glusco to buy Rosneft fuel station chain in Ukraine

Bank Khreschatyk repays UAH 190.5 mln debt on NBU refinancing loan

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2017 to keep passenger transportation at 2016 level

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/93028/hranitel-2009/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аренда недвижимости в сфере обслуживания в Ужгороде
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING