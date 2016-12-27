UN, ICRC foresee $274 mln for projects in uncontrolled territory of Donbas, near contact line in 2017

The UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have foreseen $274 million for implementation of humanitarian projects in the uncontrolled territory of Donbas and near the contact line in 2017, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine, which will be implemented by the United Nations, foresees activities worth $214 million.

"The ICRC budget will be an additional $60 million – this is for uncontrolled and partially controlled territories," the minister said.

Chernysh noted only humanitarian assistance programs are implemented in uncontrolled territories and near the contact line: food, psychological support, medication, some essentials.

The minister said in addition to these two companies other international organizations implement projects in the ATO zone, in particular, the "Doctors without Borders," who a year ago were expelled from the uncontrolled territory of Donbas, but they still are operating near the contact line.