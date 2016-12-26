Bank Khreschatyk repays UAH 190.5 mln debt on NBU refinancing loan

Bank Khreschatyk (Kyiv), being under liquidation, on December 19 under the decision of the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund repaid a UAH 190.457 debt on a refinancing loan received from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), according to the website of the fund.

According to the report, the creditor's claims were satisfied at the expense of funds received from the repayment of the Finance Ministry's government domestic loan bonds in foreign currency, property rights on which were pledged to the NBU for a refinancing loan on December 8, 2015.

As reported, the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund on the basis of NBU decision No. 46-RSh dated June 2, 2016 on revoking the banking license and liquidating insolvent Bank Khreschatyk started the procedure of liquidation of the financial institution.

The procedure of liquidation was started on June 6 and will last until June 5, 2018.

The National Bank and Kyiv authorities said the main reason for the bank's insolvency was the reluctance of other shareholders to invest in its recapitalization, which was estimated at UAH 1.25 billion until June 2017, including UAH 600 million until May 1 this year.