Sport

11:27 13.03.2018

Taras Rad brings wins fourth gold medal for Ukraine at Winter Paralympics

The youngest athlete of the Ukrainian national team, Taras Rad, has won the fourth gold medal for Ukraine at the XII Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, according to the website of the competition.

The report notes that the 18-year-old athlete finished first in the 12.5 km biathlon race, finishing ahead of two athletes from the United States.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukraine's champion on the victory.

"Incredible! Congratulations to Taras, as well as to Ihor Reptiukh, who received silver, and to Liudmyla Liashenko who took bronze. Well done!" reads a report posted on the official page of the head of state on Facebook.

