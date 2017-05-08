Shakhtar becomes 10-fold football champion of Ukraine

KYIV. May 8 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Donetsk football club Shakhtar has become the champion of Ukraine in football for the tenth time.

In the 28th round, the Premier League leader defeated Luhansk Zaria in Kharkiv with a score of 3:2. After this victory Shakhtar became even theoretically unattainable for Dynamo Kyiv, because even in case of success of the capital team in the reporting round, the gap between them for four rounds before the end of the championship will be 14 points.

Thus, Shakhtar regained the title, which it last won in 2014. Two previous seasons were the wins of Dynamo, which is a 15-fold champion of Ukraine.

This victory has become the first for Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca who became the head of the Donetsk team on May 31, 2016, and the first championship he won in his coaching career.

As it is known, the championship of Ukraine, in which 12 clubs participate in this season, this season it runs through the new system - in two stages. The first stage consists of two circles with 22 rounds. As a result, two groups of six teams are formed, which on April 1 will begin the second part of the tournament. At the same time sports figures obtained at the first stage of the competition are preserved.