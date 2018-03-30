Ukraine's pharmaceutical manufacturers note need to resolve number of issues on national list of essential medicines

KYIV. March 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers have noted the need to resolve a number of issues related to the filling and application of the national list of essential medicines.

Marketing and Sales Director of PJSC Farmak Susana Khalilova noted at present market participants do not have clear understanding of whether there will be the expansion of nosologies, according to which international nonproprietary names (INN) are included in the list, as well as the expansion of the number of molecules on the nosologies already included in the list.

"Currently we have the opportunity to apply for molecules, but we do not understand how we can justify the introduction [of drugs] for new nosologies, for example such as infertility, diabetes insipidus," she said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

Khalilova also emphasized the need to return the Fast Track procedure and simplify the introduction of changes regarding INN included in the list.

Commenting on the problem of applying the updated list at the local level, in particular the norm on 100% compulsory provision with drugs from it, she noted the difficulty of "how the coverage of this 100% need can be showed."

Head of InterChem-Pharma Trading House Oleksandr Chumak, in turn, expressed the opinion about the need to approve such an edition of the list that would allow the Ukrainian market to plan its production.