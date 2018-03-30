Press Conferences

16:35 30.03.2018

National list does not block medicine purchases under regional programs - Deputy health minister

KYIV. March 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The national list of essential medicines does not block purchases of drugs in the regions under regional programs, Deputy Minister of Health Roman Ilyk has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"The statement that the national list blocks regional programs for purchase of medicines is not true, and each region has the right to purchase medicines through regional programs," he said.

Ilyk noted that the previously existing procurement mechanism at the regional level had been ineffective for many years due to high prices for drugs, delaying tenders, preparing tender documents for a particular participant. At the same time, some of drugs did not have proven effectiveness.

In turn, the mechanism of the initial 100% provision with medicines from the national list will maximize the use of budgetary funds for the purchase of the most essential drugs for patients with proven effectiveness.

The deputy minister also noted the need to fix in a separate article the amount of funds from state subventions for the purchase of medicines by local budgets.

"We need to make sure that the funds allocated for the purchase of medicines be fixed [in the state subvention] as a separate article, like wages or energy sources, on which the Ministry of Health is working together with the Ministry of Finance," the official said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Ukraine's pharmaceutical manufacturers note need to resolve number of issues on national list of essential medicines

'Odesa Natives Together' organization to interest foreign tourists by inviting foreign ambassadors to Odesa

MP group calls on holding law-enforcement agencies to account for violating 'masks-off' law

Goods flow between Ukraine, India 18.8% up in 2017

India hopes Ukraine will adopt Ayurveda as alternative medicine

Seven parties could win seats on parliament - poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainians support introduction of peacekeepers into Donbas up to border with Russia – poll

Attitudes toward state institutions very bad – survey

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko, Boiko leading candidates for president – Sofia survey

Some 60% of Ukrainians favor early elections to parliament – poll

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА