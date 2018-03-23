Press Conferences

14:48 23.03.2018

Almost 60% of Ukrainians support introduction of peacekeepers into Donbas up to border with Russia – poll

KYIV. March 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – About 60% of Ukrainians support the initiative to deploy the UN peacekeeping mission throughout the entire region of the ORDLO, up to the border with Russia, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Social Studies Sofia.

"The majority of the respondents (55.5%) consider the proposal to place UN peacekeepers on the collision line between the belligerents to ensure a ceasefire, consider it unacceptable - 28.4%, while 16.1% find it difficult to answer," head of sociological programs of the Sofia Center Oleksandr Levtsun said, presenting the results of the poll titled "Public request for renewal of power" at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

He said: "Even more citizens support the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces throughout the occupied territory [Donbas], right up to the border with Russia, to ensure complete cessation of hostilities and the disarmament of militants. Some 59.9% of respondents consider this idea acceptable."

According to the poll, this offer is considered unacceptable by 24.1%, it was difficult to answer for 16.0% of respondents.

At the same time, according to the results of the poll, the population is rather reserved about the proposal to introduce a temporary UN administration into the territory of the ORDLO with the support of the peacekeeping forces in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis, ensure law and order and conduct elections to local authorities. This position is supported by 47.7%, it is considered unacceptable by 30.5%, while 21.8% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted from March 9 to 16 March, 2018 in all areas that are controlled by Ukraine. Some 2,010 respondents aged over 18 were interviewed. The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

LATEST

Attitudes toward state institutions very bad – survey

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko, Boiko leading candidates for president – Sofia survey

Some 60% of Ukrainians favor early elections to parliament – poll

Creative approach to problem can help Ukrainians solve conflicts caused by crises - psychologist

Electronic real estate survey register should be created in Ukraine

Nova Poshta finds it difficult to determine reason for searches, plans to contest PGO actions in court

Ukraine's investment attractiveness will grow only after selective justice, corruption in law enforcement disappear - opinion

Nova Poshta demands immediate halt of pressure and criminal proceedings against it

Lviv constructor Greenville enters Kyiv's market with residential complex project

KIMS dry cleaner's network will open ten polyethylene collection points in Kyiv

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА