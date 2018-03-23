Press Conferences

13:42 23.03.2018

Attitudes toward state institutions very bad – survey

KYIV. March 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Negative attitudes prevail among Ukrainians toward state institutions, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Sofia Center of Sociological Research released at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

"Study of attitudes to state institutions show very alarming results. I would even say we are the verge of a sociological Save Our Ship (SOS) situation. People have overwhelming negative attitudes to state institutions – the executive branch led by the president, legislature and Cabinet of Ministers," philosopher Andriy Yermolayev said.

Only 1.7% of those polled said they fully support the work of the president, somewhat support – 14.2%, basically do not support – 28.6% and completely do not support – 50.2%. Some 5.3% found it difficult to answer the question.

The survey was conducted from March 9 to March 16, 2018 in all regions of Ukraine under government control. Some 2,010 persons over the age of 18 took part. The polls margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

