Some 60% of Ukrainians favor early elections to parliament – poll

KYIV. March 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) - More than half of Ukrainian citizens are positive about the holding of early parliamentary elections, head of sociological programs of Sofia Center Oleksandr Levtsun has said.

"Some 61% are positive about the proposal to dissolve the current Verkhovna Rada and hold extraordinary parliamentary elections. In December of last year there were 57.1% of such respondents," Levtsun said, presenting the results of the poll "Public request for the renewal of power" at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

According to the research, 26.6% of respondents do not support the holding of early parliamentary elections, and 12.4% are undecided.

The survey was conducted from March 9 to March 16, 2018 in all areas that are controlled by Ukraine. Some 2,010 respondents were interviewed at the age of 18 years. The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.