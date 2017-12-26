Farmak to increase sales in monetary terms by 18% in 2018

KYIV. Dec 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - PJSC Farmak pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) expects to increase pharmacy sales of its drugs by 18% in the national currency in 2018, marketing director Susanna Khalilova has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"The next year is more optimistic than 10% in the national currency. We see plus 17-18%. No one can predict what will happen in natural terms. If we get 4%, we will consider this a positive moment," she said.

The expert also noted that due to changes in the healthcare system the company expects next year changes in the structure of sales of some groups of drugs.

"Medical reform influences this segment [prescription drugs] as well. The year of 2018 for the entire market, in particular for us, will be the end of formation of change processes in the medical industry," she said.

According to Business-Credit company, in the 11 months of 2017 Farmak is among the top three leaders in terms of pharmacy sales in monetary and natural terms.

Farmak is the largest pharmaceutical company in Ukraine. It produces up to 200 names of medicines.