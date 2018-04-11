SBU sees no need for hospitalization of arrested Savchenko

Ukrainian parliamentary member Nadiia Savchenko, who is under arrest in a detention facility, does not need hospital treatment, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Savchenko is in the SBU detention facility. Her current health means that she does not require treatment in hospital," the SBU press center said on Wednesday.

Savchenko is still on a hunger strike, which she started on March 23 at a court hearing when the decision was made on her arrest.

On Wednesday morning, Nadiia Savchenko's sister and mother came to the building of the SBU detention facility, hoping to see their relative. The sister, Vera Savchenko, told reporters they were waiting for the facility where Nadiia Savchenko is kept to open. She said Nadiia Savchenko may be hospitalized on Wednesday. "I want to see her [Nadiia Savchenko] and talk to her about what [is happening] and in what hospital [she will be hospitalized]," Vera Savchenko said.

Vera Savchenko also said that the materials of lab tests had been taken from Nadiia Savchenko last week, but their results are unknown.

On March 22, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada granted the prosecutor general's motion and gave its consent to prosecute, detain, and arrest Savchenko. Law enforcement officials notified Savchenko that she was being treated as a suspect at parliament the same day, after which they escorted her to the Ukrainian Security Service department for Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

The motion to deprive Savchenko of immunity from prosecution had been made as part of criminal proceedings opened on counts of preparations for violently changing or dismantling the constitutional system or seizing power by a group of individuals acting in concert, preparations for assassinating a statesperson or a public figure by a group of individuals acting in concert, preparations for a terrorist attack by a group of people acting in concert, the establishment of a terrorist group and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives by a group of people acting together.

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court ruled on March 23 to place Savchenko under arrest pending trial for 59 days, until May 20, 2018.