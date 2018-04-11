Facts

10:21 11.04.2018

Ukrainian army's HQ reports 64 enemy attacks on Ukrainian troops, 4 WIA in last day

 Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 64 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with four Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press center for the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations in Donbas has reported.

"Over the past day, the Russian-occupation troops continued to ignore the regime of a complete cease-fire. The aggressor made 64 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders while using weapons prohibited by Minsk agreements (...) As a result of enemy fire, four Ukrainian soldiers were injured and one soldier received a battle trauma. They were promptly taken to the hospital and provided with the necessary medical care," the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

In the Donetsk sector, the Ukrainian fortified positions near the town of Avdiyivka, Butovka coal mine and the villages of Berdianske, Lebedynske, Shyrokyne, Vodiane, Pisky and Kamianka came under fire from proscribed 120mm mortars. Militant tanks attacked positions near Vodiane, Pisky and Kamianka, while 82mm mortars were used to shell Butovka mine, and the villages of Pisky, Talakivka and Lebedynske. In addition, the invaders used grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms against the defenders of the towns of Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, Butovka mine, and the villages of Lebedynske, Starohnativka, Talakivka, Kamianka, Hnutove, Vodiane, Novotroyitske and Pavlopil. Moreover, the aggressor fired cannons of infantry fighting vehicles at the defenders of Pisky, Hnutove and Krasnohorivka, while an anti-tank missile system was used near Shyrokyne.

In the Luhansk sector, the aggressor fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at the Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka, while infantry fighting vehicles were used near the village of Luhanske.

