10:13 11.04.2018

Volker, Normandy Four diplomats to promote idea of deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbas - Yeliseyev

 U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and diplomatic representatives of the Normandy Four states will continue to work on the possible deployment of a UN peacekeeping force to the occupied territory of the Donbas, Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Administration Kostiantyn Yeliseyev has said.

"It is very important that we also agree on further steps today. The next step is that experts will continue their work. These are diplomatic advisers, including with the involvement of U.S. Special Representative Kurt Volker," Yeliseyev told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday, April 10.

According to him, experts will discuss details of the deployment of a peacekeeping force.

"The finer details will be discussed at the level of experts," he added.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was on an official visit to Germany on April 10. He held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

