Ukrainian, German and French presidents to meet amid dialogue with Moscow

The summit of the leadership of Germany, France and Ukraine in Aachen will take place against the backdrop of a dialogue with Russia, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Konstiantyn Yeliseyev has said.

"It is very important for us that this will also happen against the backdrop of an intensive dialogue of the leaders of Germany and France with Moscow. Because without Moscow, it will be very difficult to promote this issue, since everybody knows that Russia has the right of veto in the UN Security Council," Yeliseyev told journalists in Berlin on Tuesday.

The deputy head of the presidential administration has said Ukraine is impressed by Germany's position, which states that the key condition for the deployment of a peacekeeping operation in Donbas is Ukraine's consent.

According to Yeliseyev, during the negotiations in Germany, including with the foreign affairs minister, the conditions for the future peacekeeping mission were considered. "The German side is determined to implement this idea, since everyone already knows that this issue is a component of the German coalition agreement, that is, it has political support in Germany," he said.

Yeliseyev stressed that the parties once again coordinated their positions and agreed there should be a multifunctional full-fledged UN peacekeeping mission, which should cover the entire occupied territory of Donbas and it should, among other things, be deployed at the uncontrolled sector of the Ukraine-Russia border.

As reported, the meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Presidents of France and Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and Petro Poroshenko, will be held in Aachen (Germany) in May this year.