Ukraine plans to impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs, similarly with U.S.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the near future, on his instructions, will consider the issue of imposing sanctions against Russian oligarchs, which will be harmonized with the U.S. sanctions.

"A few days ago I instructed the Security Service of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Security and Defense Council, the Secretary of the Council to prepare a draft decision that will be submitted at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in the coming days. The sanctions will be imposed. They will be harmonized as much as possible with the decision of the U.S. government and, of course, Mr. Deripaska [Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska] and others will be involved in the sanctions process," the Ukrainian president said at a press conference with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday, answering the question of when sanctions will be introduced against Russian oligarchs, similar to sanctions imposed by the United States.