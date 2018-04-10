SBU conducts search of Savchenko's apartment, office

Ukraine's SBU Security Service on Tuesday morning searched unaligned Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Nadiia Savchenko's flat as part of their criminal investigation into her activities.

"A legal search was conducted," SBU Spokeswoman Olena Hitlianska told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news service.

Savchenko's mother, Maria, told Newsone TV that she agreed to open the door for the agents after speaking with her Nadiia's sister, Vera. The search took two hours.

Savchenko's mother said the agents looked like they were searching for weapons.

According to Savchenko's defense lawyer Oleh Solovey, SBU agents also searched Savchenko's office.

On March 22, the Verkhovna Rada supported the motions and green lighted Savchenko's prosecution, detention and arrest. Then representatives of law enforcement bodies in the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine informed Savchenko about suspicion, after which the MP, accompanied by law enforcers, went to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The motions were filed in the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 109 (actions aimed at the forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power); Part 1 of Article 14 (preparation for crime), Part 2 of Article 28 (commission of a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior agreement, an organized group or a criminal organization), Part 1 of Article 109; Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Article 112 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure), Part 1 of Article 14, Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act); Part 1 of Article 258-3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization); Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Kyiv's Appeals Court on March 29 turned down an appeal against the Shevchenkivsky District Court ruling on taking remanding Savchenko to pretrial custody for two months.