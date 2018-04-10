German FM to visit Ukraine, Donbas in near future

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Ukraine, including Donbas, in the near future.

"The German foreign minister has confirmed his intention to visit Ukraine, including Donbas, in the near future," the press service of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said following Poroshenko's meeting with Maas in Berlin on Tuesday.

Poroshenko and Maas discussed the prospects for the deployment of the UN peacekeeping mission in the occupied part of Donbas.

The sides agreed on the principled position that UN peacekeepers should be deployed throughout the occupied territory of Donbas, including the Ukrainian-Russian border section.

Poroshenko and Maas stressed the importance of the Normandy negotiations and the need to continue the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation as an element of deterring aggression and seeking a peaceful settlement.

"Particular attention was paid to the issues of energy solidarity between Ukraine and the EU, as well as strengthening of bilateral Ukrainian-German cooperation, in particular, in the area of strengthening cyber security and countering propaganda," the press service said.

The German foreign minister noted that his country would continue supporting Ukraine and the reforms it is carrying out today.