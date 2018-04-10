Facts

12:56 10.04.2018

Dnipro police detain killer wanted in EU for attempted murder - Abroskin

Dnipro police detain killer wanted in EU for attempted murder - Abroskin

A killer wanted by the European Union countries for organizing and attempting to commit a murder has been detained in Dnipro during preparations for committing the murder, First Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Viacheslav Abroskin has said.

Abroskin wrote on his Facebook page on April 7 that the man was detained on Friday, April 6. A loaded pistol and radio communication equipment were seized from the man.

"Accidentally or not, at the same time nearby, in an entertainment establishment, a crime lord named 'Umka' celebrated his birthday, where authoritative representatives of the thieves' world and their friends gathered," he said.

He noted that "thanks to the successful work of the police, the life of a certain crime lord on a festive evening has been saved."

Interfax-Ukraine
