Ukraine exports nitrogen fertilizers for $34 mln in Q1 2018, imported for $117 mln

Ukraine in January-March 2018 exported 169,941 tonnes of nitrogen mineral or chemical fertilizers (under foreign activity code 3102) for $34.238 million, while imported 558,292 tonnes worth $117.265 million.

According to the State Fiscal Service, nitrogen fertilizers exports to Turkey amounted to $14.846 million, Mexico to $7.085 million, Romania to $3.983 million, and other countries to $8.325 million.

Nitrogen fertilizers in the first quarter of the year were imported from the Russian Federation for $21.929 million, Uzbekistan for $21.929 million, Lithuania for $15.372 million and other countries for $49.1 million.

In addition, Ukraine in January-March of this year exported 1,474 tonnes of ammonia (code 2814) for $433,000, imported 114,906 tonnes for $41.965 million. All the ammonia was imported from the Russian Federation.

As reported, in 2011, Ukraine exported nitrogen fertilizers for $1.69 billion, and imported - for $153.347 million, in 2012 - for $1.695 billion and $163.234 million, in 2013 - for $1.134 billion and $211.822 million, in 2014 - for $647.623 million and $175.747 million, in 2015 - for $521.552 million and $212.931 million, in 2016 - for $321.614 million and $216.095 million, in 2017 - for $ 125.427 million and $337.346 million.

In 2011, Ukraine exported ammonia for $594.942 million, and imported - by $0.006 million, in 2012 - for $640.281 million and $0.026 million, in 2013 - for $628.606 million and $40.412 million, in 2014 - for $314.713 million and $43.518 million, in 2015 - for $251.937 million and $28.676 million, in 2016 - for $40.569 million and $51.802 million, in 2017 - $42.969 million and $123.012 million.