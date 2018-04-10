Facts

10:45 10.04.2018

Video of attempt by Russian diplomats to take Nord vessel crew out of Ukraine posted on Internet

Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesman Oleh Slobodian has published on his Facebook page a video on which Ukrainian border guards communicate with alleged crew members of the Nord fishing vessel. The crew stayed in diplomatic cars and tried to leave for Russia.

"The fragment of a night communication at the Hoptivka checkpoint with Russian diplomats who 'carry out the order,'" Slobodian wrote, commenting on the video.

It is audible on the video that representatives of the Nord crew allegedly refuse to leave Russian diplomatic cars, since they do not have a respective "order."

Earlier on Sunday, April 8, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service reported that the crew of the Nord ship, which was detained by Ukrainian border guards in the Sea of Azov on March 25, unsuccessfully attempted to leave Ukrainian territory through the Hoptivka checkpoint (Kharkiv region) late on April 7.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service detained the Nord flying the Russian flag with ten crewmembers on board on March 25.

