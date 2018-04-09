Facts

16:30 09.04.2018

Kyiv to participate in G7 foreign ministerial meeting for first time

Ukraine's foreign minister has been invited for the first time to a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries, which will begin in Toronto, Canada, on April 22, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Andriy Shevchenko has told Ukrainian Internet newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda.

He confirmed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin had received an invitation to the meeting from his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland.

"The time has come for serious, strategic decisions on Ukraine and Russia... We are happy that Ukraine will be able to join the difficult but critically needed conversation, and we hope to make a valuable contribution to future joint decisions," Shevchenko said.

According to him, Ukraine hopes that this conversation will be continued at the upcoming summit of G7 leaders, which will be held in the Canadian region of Charlevoix (Quebec) in June.

