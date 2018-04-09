Saakashvili finds job in Netherlands

Former Georgian President and leader of the Movement of New Forces Party Mikheil Saakashvili has said that he will give lectures at the Speakers Academy in the Netherlands.

"I have agreed with the Speakers Academy of the Netherlands on cooperation. While I am in Europe, I will earn a living by delivering lectures," he wrote on his Facebook page on April 7.

He added that there is a good team in the academy that impressed him "with the knowledge of the specifics of our region and the right values."

"I hope that I will not have to read lectures for a long time and that I will use my experience not for lectures, but for removing oligarchs from power and for real reform," the politician said.