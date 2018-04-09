Five servicemen wounded in 35 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions over past day - HQ

Five Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded in 35 attacks by militants on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, the press center for the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations in Donbas has reported.

"Russian occupation troops have fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders 35 times over the past 24 hours, using weapons banned by the Minsk agreements. Those injured were taken to a military hospital where they received the necessary medical assistance," the press center reported on its Facebook page early on Monday.

In particular, in the Luhansk sector, the aggressor used 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns near Luhanske. Grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and sniper rifles were used to fire at the defenders of Svitlodarsk. Grenade launchers were also used near Krymske and Valuiske.

In the Donetsk sector, militants fired from grenade launchers and small arms at Ukrainian fortified positions near Vodiane, Lebedynske, Bohdanivka, Kamianka, Pyschevyk and Shyrokyne. In addition, the enemy used IFV weapons near Bohdanivka, large-caliber heavy machineguns near Vodiane, Hnutove and Pyschevyk, small arms near Avdiyivka, Pavlopil, Talakivka and Butivka mine, and sniper rifles near Shyrokyne.