Facts

12:54 07.04.2018

Ukraine reports 2 WIA in Donbas amid 42 enemy attacks in last day

Russia's hybrid military forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 42 times in the past 24 hours, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"Over the past day, Russian-occupation troops continued to ignore the Easter truce. The aggressor mounted 42 shelling attacks on Ukrainian defenders, while using weapons banned by the Minsk agreements," the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations reported on Facebook on Saturday morning.

In the Donetsk sector, the enemy used proscribed 122mm artillery systems and cannons of infantry fighting vehicles against our positions in the village of Shyrokyne, as well as 82mm mortars near the village of Pisky. The defenders of the villages of Vodiane and Lebedynske, and the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka came under fire from grenade launchers and small arms. The aggressor also used heavy machine guns and small arms against our fortified positions near the villages of Talakivka and Hnutove, while the defenders of the town of Krasnohorivka, Butovka coal mine and the villages of Pisky and Kamianka were attacked with the use of small arms. Moreover, a sniper was active near Shyrokyne.

In the Luhansk sector, the Russian occupation forces fired 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at the Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Luhanske, Valuiske, Troyitske and Novoluhanske.

