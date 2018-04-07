Facts

11:35 07.04.2018

Normandy format meeting possible after Ukraine, France, Germany coordinate positions - Klimkin

Normandy format meeting possible after Ukraine, France, Germany coordinate positions - Klimkin

Kyiv stands ready for a meeting between the Normandy format foreign ministers if security aspects, the liberation of hostages, and a peacekeeping mission in Donbas are put on its agenda, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"I'll speak to the German minister within the next few days. The three of us will meet or speak over the phone first and then we'll see what we have to meet Russia," Klimkin said on the Inter TV channel on Friday evening, when asked whether a Normandy format meeting is possible soon.

The key issues to be discussed in the Normandy format are security, the liberation of political prisoners and hostages, and a Donbas peacekeeping mission concept, he said.

"I've told both my French and German counterparts: if we put these three items on the agenda of a Normandy format meeting, the four of us can gather. We do hope that we could arrange for such a meeting soon," Klimkin said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian foreign minister offers condolences over tragedy in Kemerovo

Klimkin proposes discussing introduction of Latin alphabet in Ukraine

Klimkin unveils plans to make joint trip with French, German FMs to Donbas

French language year starts in fall in Ukraine

Klimkin offers job in Ukraine to UK diplomats expelled from Moscow

Hungary has reached 'red line' – Ukrainian FM

French FM to visit Ukraine on March 23

Klimkin calls on Crimean residents to neither vote or help organize presidential elections in Russia

Klimkin thanks Ukrainian police for solving crimes related to arson attacks on Hungarian culture center in Uzhgorod

Abolition of Kivalov-Kolesnichenko "language" law shouldn't alarm nation's minorities – Klimkin

LATEST

Ukraine reports 2 WIA in Donbas amid 42 enemy attacks in last day

Ukrainian court fines of Nord seiner crewmembers

Skripal no longer in critical condition, improving rapidly

Pretrial investigation in backpack case completed

Gerashchenko expects Rada to pass law on Anti-Corruption Court in May-June

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Manafort helped to discredit Tymoshenko outside Ukraine

Court to continue hearing Yanukovych treason case on April 11

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ignoring Criminal Procedure Norms after Adoption of "Stop Masks-Show" Law'

Poroshenko backs initiative to secure medium-term budget planning at legislative level

Ukraine to receive sniper complexes in addition to Javelins

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА