Normandy format meeting possible after Ukraine, France, Germany coordinate positions - Klimkin

Kyiv stands ready for a meeting between the Normandy format foreign ministers if security aspects, the liberation of hostages, and a peacekeeping mission in Donbas are put on its agenda, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"I'll speak to the German minister within the next few days. The three of us will meet or speak over the phone first and then we'll see what we have to meet Russia," Klimkin said on the Inter TV channel on Friday evening, when asked whether a Normandy format meeting is possible soon.

The key issues to be discussed in the Normandy format are security, the liberation of political prisoners and hostages, and a Donbas peacekeeping mission concept, he said.

"I've told both my French and German counterparts: if we put these three items on the agenda of a Normandy format meeting, the four of us can gather. We do hope that we could arrange for such a meeting soon," Klimkin said.