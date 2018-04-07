Ukrainian court fines of Nord seiner crewmembers

A court in Ukraine's Mariupol ruled on Friday to impose fines on most of the crewmembers of the Crimean-based seiner Nord, which Ukrainian border officials stopped in the Sea of Azov nearly two weeks ago.

Decisions on two other sailors are still pending.

"We are expecting the decisions on the last two [crewmembers]. For the time being, everyone has been fined, their passports have not been returned yet, and the crewmembers have yet to come to the Ukrainian Security Service for questioning in the captain's case," Anna Shevelyova, a spokesperson for the company owning the seiner, told Interfax.

Other crewmembers are charged with crossing the border illegally, which is punishable by a fine of between 100 to 300 minimum monthly wages or up to 15 days of administrative arrest. The minimum monthly wage in Ukraine is UAH 3,723.

Ukraine's Kherson City Court earlier on Friday imposed a restrictive measure on the ship's captain in the form of arrest until May 31 with the possibility of bail amounting to UAH 35,240 (some $1,350).

Gorbenko was charged with violating rules of entering or leaving occupied territory of Ukraine for the purpose of harming Ukraine's interests. The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The Ukrainian State Border Service detained the Nord (home port Kerch, Russia) with 10 crewmembers on board on March 25. The sailors are now in the port of Berdiansk in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region. They are not allowed to leave the ship.

Ukrainians have taken away Crimean residents' Russian passports issued in the peninsula; Ukraine does not recognize these documents and considers the sailors its citizens.