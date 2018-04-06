Gerashchenko expects Rada to pass law on Anti-Corruption Court in May-June

First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko predicts that the parliament will pass a bill providing for the creation of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court at the second reading in May-June.

"As for the Anti-Corruption Court. My forecast is that at the second reading the law on the Anticorruption Court will be adopted in May, maximum in June," Gerashchenko said at a press conference with the delegation of the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee during its visit to Ukraine to assess the progress of reforms and the application of EU financial assistance in Kyiv on Friday.

Gerashchenko clarified that now work is in progress on amendments to the profile committee.

"My forecast is that after the first reading, when more than 300 deputies supported this bill, at the second reading, 250 deputies will support this bill, since there is much support," she noted.

She also said that the Anti-Corruption Court, first of all, must comply with Ukrainian legislation, but also with the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

As reported, on March 1 the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the presidential bill on the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court.

The adoption of the law and the creation of the Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine are awaited by partners, in particular the IMF.

Its recommendations on the bill were provided by the Venice Commission.