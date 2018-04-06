Facts

10:12 06.04.2018

'Easter truce' violated 27 times in Donbas in last day

Russia's hybrid military forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 27 times in the past 24 hours in defiance of an earlier announced ceasefire, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"Over the past day, Russian-occupation troops continued to ignore the 'Easter truce' by carrying out 27 shelling attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders," the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

In the Luhansk sector, the invaders fired machine guns in the direction of Ukrainian forces near the villages of Troyitske, Novozvanivka and Luhanske. In addition, mortars of 82 mm caliber were used by militants on the defenders of Troyitske, and large-caliber machine guns and small arms in the area of Novozvanivka.

In the Donetsk sector, the militants used grenade launchers and mortars near the town of Avdiyivka, Butovka coal mine, and the villages of Lebedynske, Vodiane, Novotroyitske, Verkhniotoretske, Pavlopil, Nevelske, Kamianka, Novomykhailivka, Talakivka and Berezove.

"The situation along the entire contact line of the parties is reliably controlled by our defenders," the headquarters said.

