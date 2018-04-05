Facts

U.S. ready to confront Russia in Crimea, Donbas, supporting territorial integrity of Ukraine – U.S. senator

The U.S. stands for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and is ready to oppose Russia's actions in Donbas and Crimea annexed by it, U.S. Senator Robert Portman has said.

The administration [of the United States President Donald] Trump, despite the fact that they say in the media, has adopted a certain path on supporting Ukraine ... we will continue to do this in pre-election time in Ukraine, he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

The senator recalled that the U.S. sanctions against Russia were extended, and a decision was made to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons.

The aggression that continues in the east [of Ukraine] and the illegal annexation of Crimea, of course, outrages us. We are staying with the Ukrainian people, defending territorial integrity and are ready to insist on this until Crimea is returned. And we are ready to create resistance to Russia, which resorts to improper actions in Crimea and Donbas, the senator said.

According to him, the administration of Trump tries to maintain constructive relations with Russia Federation, in particular, in order to resolve the issue of nuclear weapons.

The fact that the presidents [of U.S. Trump and of Russia Vladimir Putin] are going to meet, concerns intentions to conduct a dialogue. There are many issues that the presidents need to discuss, not only what is happening in Ukraine, it is more about the hybrid war, Portman said.

