10:21 05.04.2018

Ukrainian army's HQ reports 'Easter truce' violated 39 times in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have attacked Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 39 times in the past 24 hours with no casualties reported, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"The militants of the Russian-occupation troops continue disrupting the 'Easter truce' in the area of the military operation. Over the past day, 39 shelling attacks on positions of our defenders have been recorded," the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

In the Donetsk sector, the defenders of Butovka coal mine came under fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and small arms. The enemy also fired from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms at our fortified positions near the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Lebedynske and Kamianka. Russian occupation forces also employed grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane and the town of Maryinka, infantry fighting vehicle guns near the village of Hnutove, heavy machine guns near the villages of Opytne and Hnutove, and sniper rifles and small arms - against the defenders of the villages of Shyrokyne and Vodiane. Moreover, small arms were used near the villages of Pavlopil, Hnutove and Nevelske.

In the Luhansk sector, the invaders opened fire from small arms at the Ukrainian fortified positions near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, as well as the Donets railway station.

"No Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded in action," it said.

