Facts

16:45 04.04.2018

Russian radar unable to find rocket that downed MH17 Boeing passenger liner

Russian radar unable to find rocket that downed MH17 Boeing passenger liner

A radar station in Russia's Rostov region was unable to track the launch of the Russian Buk missile that shot down a Boeing passenger airline MH17 in July 2014 because it was calibrated only to track airplanes, not missiles.

A statement posted to the website of the Netherlands Prosecutor's Office says the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has come to this conclusion.

"A BUK-missile launched from the launching location established by the JIT need not be visible on the radar images of the radar station Ust-Donetsk at all. An important explanation of the absence of the BUK-missile on the radar images lies in the flight properties of a BUK-missile," the statement says.

As earlier reported, JIT investigators have concluded that a Russian Buk missile downed the Maylasian Airlines flight MH17 flying over occupied Donbas in July 2014, killing all 298 passengers on board. Russian officials have denied repeatedly any involvement.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Relatives of MH17 airline crash victims win case in U.S. against Girkin, may demand $400 million in compensation

Names of suspects in downed Malaysian airliner to be revealed after official notification

Russian Gen-Col Tkachev key figure in MH17 downing

Amsterdam praises level of cooperation with Kyiv in probe into MH17 tragedy - Weerts

Poroshenko asks Rada to extend MH17 investigation agreement with Netherlands for one year

Five countries sign memorandum to prosecute those guilty of MH17 downing

Ukraine, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Netherlands to agree on co-financing MH17 litigation

Memo on MH17 info exchange between Ukraine, Netherlands to help Kyiv sue Russia

Bellingcat publishes report on MH17 disaster on tragedy's 3rd anniversary

Mogherini calls for holding those responsible for MH17 crash accountable

LATEST

Case on purchase of apartment by MP Leschenko registered, investigation underway

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hopes to resolve exhumation issues, restoration of Ukrainian monuments from Polish side

Portugal supports introduction of UN peacekeepers in Donbas – Poltorak

There is no conflict between NABU, SAPO – Sytnyk

Government decides to relaunch tender to select members of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

NABU discloses fragments of materials of unsolicited investigative actions against Kholodnytsky

Law enforcers detain suspect in terror attack, in which MP Mosiychuk was injured

Joint Ukraine-Denmark military transportation operation Northern Falcon-2018 begins

Ukraine ready to swap 23 Russians for Ukrainian hostages

Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА