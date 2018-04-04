Case on purchase of apartment by MP Leschenko registered, investigation underway

Criminal proceedings regarding the purchase of an apartment by Bloc of Petro Poroshenko (BPP) MP Serhiy Leschenko have been registered in the single register of pre-trial investigations, according to Nazar Kholodnytsky, chief of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

At the same time, he noted that the deputy's income and expenses did not allow him to acquire such property.

"For two years they have been trying to discredit me as SAPO head and say that I am not the right one. Why? Because, Mr. Serhiy [Leschenko], I was against some analytical certificate replacing the proceedings on your apartment for $350,000," Kholodnytsky said, when asked by Leschenko about the authenticity of recorded conversations between the SAPO head and persons involved in criminal proceedings, which were made available to the public.

This response was greeted by applause in the session hall.

"I inform you that it's better late than never. These proceedings have been registered, and I expect the investigating authorities to finish them, because an analysis of income and expenses does not allow you to buy an apartment in the center of Kyiv," Kholodnytsky said, addressing the parliamentarian.

Leschenko, in turn, said: "As for my apartment, the Pechersky court put an end [to this case], found no violations, and the appeal brought this decision into force. As for my apartment, the Prosecutor General's Office closed the article due to the absence of a crime."

"You should better answer for your own apartment, which for some reason turned out to be in the house whose developer you tried to cover. For some reason you live exactly where this developer was trying to bribe the health minister," he added.